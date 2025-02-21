Secretary Crash Dummy Duffy Tries To Deflect Blame For Crashes

Secretary Sean "Crash Dummy" Duffy went on Newsmax to defend his piss poor track record of multiple plane crashes since the President Elmo and First Concubine Orange Felonia took over. Needless to say, it did not go well:

To cast blame on this administration for the policy failures of the last four years and say it's our fault is outrageous, but it's rich. So, I want to talk quickly about the FAA. So, it's true that less than 400 people were laid off at the FAA. There's 45,000 employees there. So, this is 0.89%

To be even remotely credible, Duffy would need to explain why the past four administrations - including Orange Felon's first term - were able to manage to not have any major airplane crashes but then how he has multiple crashes in just the first month. If it's truly due to policy failures, it wasn't from previous administrations that had no crashes. It's the fault of the current regime's policies or lack thereof.

But then Duffy gives himself away by trying to minimize the number of people he's laid off. He thinks we're as stupid as he is and had forgotten that the FAA was already severely shorthanded and the layoffs only served to make matters worse. He also hopes that we forgot that almost all of the staff had gotten the early retirement scam letters before they realized they done fucked up and rescinded the letters.

At least Duffy is fitting in at being a disaster like everybody else in the regime.