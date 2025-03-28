End Of An Era: Canada Breaks With U.S. Over Trump

By Susie MadrakMarch 28, 2025

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney officially broke things off with the U.S. yesterday, marking a seismic shift in relations between the longtime allies. Via the New Republic:

“The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over,” Carney said during a press conference, following a meeting in Ottawa with his ministers to “discuss trade options” in response to Donald Trump’s “permanent” 25 percent tariffs on all imported vehicles and auto parts.

“What exactly the United States does next is unclear, but what is clear, what is clear is that we as Canadians have agency. We have power. We are masters in our own home,” Carney said.

[...] “We will need to dramatically reduce our reliance on the United States. We will need to pivot our trade relationships elsewhere. And we will need to do things previously thought impossible at speeds we haven’t seen in generations,” Carney said.

[...] The White House has pretended that the steep tariffs on Canada are a bargaining chip to help curb illegal drug trafficking—a threat so minor that it warranted no mention in the Trump administration’s first Annual Threat Assessment—but Trump openly admitted that he hoped to use tariffs to bully Canada into becoming a U.S. state. His bullying has since escalated into an all-out trade war, which could potentially devastate states along America’s northern border.

God bless Canada!

God (@godpod.bsky.social) 2025-03-26T17:37:40.837Z

THE PEOPLE OF CANADA DO NOT WANT TRUMP AT THE G7 MEETING IN CANADA AND ARE PREPARING A PETITION TO PRESENT TO THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA.

Rick (@rickylongthread.bsky.social) 2025-03-27T14:28:58.859Z

www.thestar.com/news/canada/...

(@jpjamsam.bsky.social) 2025-03-25T20:44:07.763Z

