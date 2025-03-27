Boebert Wants To Rename DC To ‘District Of America’

We are living in a new era of kakistocracy, and to further prove that, handsy controversial Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert came up with a thoroughly stupid idea and, by the way, she's upset that people are making fun of her Trumpy bear for the co-president renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

The Hill reports:

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) urged lawmakers to stop making fun of President Trump's decision to rename the Gulf of America, suggesting the nation's capital could undergo the same change.

"I would caution my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to refrain from making jokes about the Gulf of America because next up may be the District of America that we are working on," Boebert said during a Tuesday hearing for the House Natural Resources Committee.

Boebert made these remarks at a legislative hearing for the Gulf of America Act to support Trump's executive order through technical amendments.