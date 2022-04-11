Lauren Boebert Links Cancel Culture To Crucifixion: 'They Even Tried To Cancel Jesus'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) suggested over the weekend that Jesus Christ was a victim of cancel culture.

Boebert made the remarks during a speech before the Colorado Republican Party state assembly on Saturday.

"They even tried to cancel Jesus," Boebert said. "But you can't cancel God."

"And the creator of the universe lives on the inside of you," she added.

Boebert has previously claimed that "Cain canceled Abel" in the Bible.

During Saturday's assembly, Republicans voted to put two election deniers, secretary of state candidate Tina Peters and U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks, on the primary ballot.

Peters has been indicted in connection to an election security breach in Mesa County, Colorado.

