Lauren Boebert Reported To FBI For Tweeted Threat To Biden

Dozens of people reported Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) to the FBI after she included the words "terminate this Presidency" in a message on Twitter.

"We need to terminate this Presidency," she wrote, adding, "End quote. Repeat the line."

We need to terminate this Presidency.



End quote. Repeat the line. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 10, 2022

The "terminate" quote likely referred to remarks made by President Joe Biden last week in which he misspoke while talking about reproductive rights.

"Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana," Biden said, "to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life."

Boebert's intentions were unclear because she did not correctly quote the president. Many commenters forwarded her tweet to the FBI, the Secret Service and the Justice Department.

Read some of the reports below.

@FBI @SecretService this person continues to threaten the life of the president after taking action on Jan 6 to overthrow a valid election and government... Please take action https://t.co/F2aGTzWf8c — Sunlit Star 🌟 ✡️ (@sunlitstar) July 10, 2022

@SecretService @FBI ! Calling to have the President of the United States Terminated seems very dangerous! https://t.co/c1w571mlpR — Proud Democrat ☮️ (@CarolynMeade12) July 10, 2022

@fbi @TheJusticeDept Another threat. How long will this go on before you take action. https://t.co/EUoPDDaJ6S — Steve Ridge (@SteveRidge12) July 10, 2022

Hey @fbi @January6thCmte @DOJPH you might want to interview this person, sounds like a threat to me. https://t.co/jE5mHEw9oU — Ohbjuan - Trumpism is Evil (@ohbjuan) July 10, 2022