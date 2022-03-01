Boebert Booed For Heckling Biden Talking About Beau's Death

Rep Lauren Boebert, the QAnon anti-COVID, Congresswoman from Colorado got booed by the Chamber when she heckled President Biden while he was in the middle of discussing his son's death, Major Beau Biden from cancer.

In his SOTU speech tonight, President Biden committed to helping military families and veterans who he called "the best of us,' and who came home facing deadly illnesses.

"When they came home, many of the world’s fittest and best trained warriors were never the same. Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness," President Biden said.

He continued, "A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin. I know..."

At that moment, Rep. Boebert decided this was the appropriate time to do a Joe Wilson and interrupt the speech, yelling about the thirteen troops lost in Afghanistan.

The chamber booed loudly at this insensitive remark, causing the president to hesitate momentarily.

Biden continued, "One of those soldiers was my son Major Beau Biden. We don’t know for sure if a burn pit was the cause of his brain cancer, or the diseases of so many of our troops."

Another classless moment from a person, who is not fit to serve in Congress. Boebert has been caught lying about a story she told to get elected about why she became a gun advocate. She has claimed a man was beaten to death outside her restaurant, when in fact he died of a drug overdose.

Here's what President Biden said before Boebert's outburst.