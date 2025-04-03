TX Congressman Accuses Biden Of Censorship By Quoting Joseph Goebbels

It's probably never a good idea to accuse someone else of Nazi-like behavior in a hearing on the ‘censorship industrial complex’ of the Biden administration by quoting a Nazi. The Republicans' mess of a hearing just highlighted by Keith Self.

And it's not the first time Self has gotten into trouble by quoting Goebbels. He seems to have a penchant for it, as he did when he ran for office a judge in Texas in 2010, leaving the Nazi quote on his website as part of his campaign. And just a few weeks ago he raised the ire of Democrats by deliberately misgendering Rep. Sarah McBride. Saying offensive things just comes naturally to Self, it appears.

Source: Klix

At a congressional hearing on President Joe Biden's alleged "system of institutional structure," Texas Republican Rep. Keith Self sparked a backlash by comparing Biden's anti-disinformation efforts to the practices of Nazi Germany. Self quoted Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Germany's propaganda minister, saying, "A direct quote from Joseph Goebbels: 'It is the absolute right of the state to control the formation of public opinion,' and I think that may be what we are discussing here," he said. Julie Elizabeth Johnson, a Democratic representative in the United States House of Representatives, reacted to his speech. "When Joseph Goebbels is quoted about the state, about the role of the state in public debate, then we have a big problem," she said.