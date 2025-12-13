We Now Know What Mike Johnson's 'Job' Is

Politico tells us:

Senate Republicans know both parties’ health care proposals are doomed today. But as Democrats prepare to unite behind a three-year extension of expiring Obamacare subsidies, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Speaker Mike Johnson can’t get Republicans on the same page. […SNIP…] — IN THE HOUSE: At least 10 Republicans on Wednesday signed a bipartisan discharge petition authored by Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Jared Golden that would extend the enhanced tax credits for two years while imposing new eligibility requirements, Meredith Lee Hill reports with Mia. Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Jen Kiggans also moved Wednesday to file a discharge petition on their own proposal that would extend subsidies for a year with new guardrails.

And this observation might explain why every bill in the House requires a discharge petition (just like overcoming 60 votes in the Senate):

Mike Johnson views his primary role as Speaker to prevent as many votes as possible on things that would easily pass because a bipartisan majority favors them. That is exactly what he has done his entire tenure. He blocks things majorities want and keeps the House out of session for long stretches. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-12-11T11:24:15.331Z

I think that’s accurate, generally. Back to Politico:

Both efforts are direct challenges to House leaders who appear determined to let the subsidies lapse. But they would likely need all House Democrats — and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is pushing a measure to compel a vote on a three-year extension. Asked if he would support Fitzpatrick’s bill Wednesday night, Jeffries said he had not had the opportunity to look at it yet.

Anyone believe that? No, me neither.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told Meredith he’s “not a fan of discharge petitions,” adding that the extension framework being proposed in the Fitzpatrick-Golden bill is one of many that has split the GOP conference. But Golden and other centrists are urging leaders not to brush off brewing discontent. “Leadership, no matter who they are, in both parties, House and Senate, should pay attention to what’s going on with discharge petitions,” Golden said.

The (potential / likely) collapse of the ACA is due to the Billions for Billionaires Tax Cuts Bill. Not one Democrat voted for it.

Never forget that, and never let Republicans forget that it was their unanimous votes in both chambers that got us here.

