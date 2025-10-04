Mike Johnson Won’t Commit To Stop Soaring Health Ins Premiums

As Democrats stand firm with their demands that Republicans restore health insurance and prevent Obamacare health insurance prices from skyrocketing, Republicans only seem to want to put their fingers in their ears and say, “Nothing for you!”

A reporter asked Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday whether he will “commit to doing something” about extending the Obamacare (Affordable Care Act) subsidies. Millions of Americans’ health insurance premiums will spike at the end of the year if the subsidies are not extended.

Instead of leveling with Americans, Johnson dithered. He pretended that Republicans are already bringing down health care costs. Reality check: Republicans have made health care more expensive.

JOHNSON: Republicans commit to continue the work that we've already been doing and demonstrating to bring down cost and improve quality of care. We are committed to that, and we will do whatever is necessary to make it happen. This is one of many issues that have to be deliberated and discussed through our process. What we're asking the Democrats to do - I'll close as we began - please open the government so we can do that work, so that all the members of both chambers can be here to do the work, to legislate and to deliberate. They've stopped our ability to do that with these political antics, and we hope it ends.

In other words, no, "pro-life" Johnson will not commit to extending subsidies. He thinks Democrats should give his gang carte blanche and just hope for the best.

Meanwhile, as the Trump lackeys in Congress refuse to commit to helping non-billionaires, people are getting notices like this:

I was sent this by a Georgian this morning. 2025 premiums vs 2026 premiums for someone making $65k a year. Republicans in Washington did this. This is what I'm fighting to stop. This is what’s at stake in this shutdown fight. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@warnock.senate.gov) 2025-10-01T18:33:00.683Z