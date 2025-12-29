'F*cking Loser' Stephen Miller's Racist Post Backfires

Trump's White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor Stephen Miller can't stop himself from taking jabs at immigrants. However, Miller, who has spearheaded Trump’s mass deportation efforts, seems to have forgotten his own background, and the internet was happy to remind him.

"So why doesn’t the modern world look like our ancestors imagined it?" Miller, who drinks the tears of immigrant babies, wrote. "Because America (and the West) spent subsequent generations engaged in a vast, consuming project of self-loathing, self-denigration and the redistribution of our national resources to the states and peoples of the undeveloped world."

That followed an equally stupid post by Miller.

"Someone should write an alternate historical novel where Americans are the first to master the automobile, the first in flight, the first to harness the atom, the first to land on the moon — but just keep going and never open our borders to the entire third world for sixty years," Baby Goebbels wrote.

And now we know why his siblings hate him.

Jon Favreau, Barack Obama’s former speechwriter and a host of Pod Save America, piled in with a reminder for Miller that he's “only here because America decided to welcome your family when they were refugees fleeing poverty and violence.”

And more. He didn't stop there.

"You got to be born as a rich kid from Santa Monica who went to elite schools and worked elite jobs.," he continued. "You’re now at the top of a government run by insanely rich elites who’ve made themselves even richer through lower taxes and open corruption."

"Maybe, since you’re in charge of it, you can take some responsibility for the modern world not looking like what your ethnic minority refugee ancestors might have imagined," he added.

Others poured in, too.

Mehdi Hasan urged Miller to learn to Google:

Learn to use Google, Stephen, even just the AI overview: https://t.co/01fcKyi7i7 pic.twitter.com/LRigYvGD3X — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 29, 2025

You live too much in the past, Stephen. Do you suffer from depression?



Anyway, you wouldn’t even be here today if we didn’t have immigration. Shut. The. Fuck. Up.



And go see a psychiatrist, please. https://t.co/MuzQn09ykO — Daniel (@dangodschosen) December 29, 2025

Stephen Miller would have gladly joined Nazi Germany's efforts to eradicate Jews - except he is Jewish, so they would have executed him. Miller isn't a deep thinker. He's part of Trump's kakistocracy. And Americans will never forget the daily clips of people being grabbed by masked men off our streets. Miller truly is a deranged racist, nothing more. He doesn't deserve to hold office in our government, but Trump is at the helm, and he filled his orbit with swampy, foul creatures like Miller.