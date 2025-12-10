Stephen Miller's Racist Tirade Exposes How He Hates US Constitution

The Grand Wizard of Trump's racist policies, Stephen Miller, attacked the US Constitution, calling it a "scam" for cementing birthright citizenship within itself on Tuesday's Will Cain Show.

After being introduced, Miller, like a vampire, went at the throat of US Democracy.

"And of course, their children, as a result of so-called birthright citizenship, which is the greatest scam in history, get unlimited welfare for life that goes to the benefit of illegal alien parents," Miller said.

The only reason this country flourished was that it became a nation of immigrants.

Heir Miller then used almost the next eight minutes to rail against immigrants from "third world" countries, especially Somalia, in a long-winded diatribe that could be made into a pamphlet and used as a recruiting tool for Nick Fuentes Groyper Army.

MILLER: But I want to address your monologue specifically about the 1965 Immigration Act and what that means in American history. So during the civil rights era, and this is the simplest way I can put it, there was a thought in effect, if you go back, and you can read the transcripts of the debate at the time, of applying civil rights to immigration policy for the globe, and to create a civil right for people from every part of the world to come to America in ever-growing numbers. And so a system that for years, as you mentioned, had been tightly restricted, suddenly established this global ability of people in every part of the world to come to America, to bring their families to America, and then eventually empty out their entire towns and their entire villages to the United States of America. And so what you saw between 1965 and today was the single largest experiment on a society, on a civilization that had ever been conducted in human history. Not just the 76 million immigrants that were brought in, largely from the third world, but their descendants, too. So you see, with a lot of these immigrant groups, not only is the first generation unsuccessful, again, Somalia is a clear example here. Not only is the first generation unsuccessful, but you see persistent issues in every subsequent generation. So you see consistent high rates of welfare use, consistent high rates of criminal activity, consistent failures to assimilate, but this shouldn't be a surprise, Will. It's just common sense. If Somalians cannot make Somalia successful, why would we think that the track record would be any different in the United States?

Miller's hatred for the 1965 Immigration Act shows how he devalues human life if it's not white.

When an immigrant comes to America to have a better life, Miller considers this a detriment to white America and the root cause of all our problems.