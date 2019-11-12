Stephen Miller's White Nationalism Is Now Official Policy, Emails Show

In 2015, Katie McHugh was a young reporter for Breitbart News and Stephen Miller was an aide to Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III (who was surely not in any way a flaming bigot while a Senator).

In 2019, Katie McHugh has renounced the white nationalism and Islamophobia which drives idealogues like Stephen Miller, who is now one of Donald Trump's closest policy advisors. As part of that renunciation, McHugh shared over 900 emails with Hatewatch all of which highlight just how hate-driven Miller really is.

The emails were sent from Miller's Hotmail address while he was serving as Sessions' aide. McHugh was introduced to Miller by Breitbart editors in 2015 with a clear understanding that Miller would influence her reporting.

"For that reason, and because Miller would have regarded her as a fellow traveler of the anti-immigrant movement, McHugh sometimes starts conversations with Miller in the emails, seeking his opinion on news stories," Hatewatch reports. "Other times, Miller directly suggests story ideas to McHugh, or tells her how to shape Breitbart’s coverage. Periodically, Miller asks McHugh if he can speak to her by phone, taking conversations offline."

Of course he does, because there are some things for which he wants no record.

“What Stephen Miller sent to me in those emails has become policy at the Trump administration,” McHugh told Hatewatch.

In one email, Miller worried that Hurricane Patricia could cause refugees to flow into the United States seeking Temporary Protected Status (TPS). This was, as one might expect, a source of aggravation to Miller, who not only emailed with McHugh about it, but also directed her to a VDARE link. VDARE is a hate site founded by Peter Brimelow, which has offered a megaphone to white nationalists like Jared Taylor.

Here's the email text:

McHugh, Oct. 23, 2015, 6:10 p.m. ET: “This being the worst hurricane ever recorded, what are the chances it wreaks destruction on Mexico and drives a mass migration to the U.S. border?”

Miller, Oct. 23, 2015, 6:12 p.m. ET: “100 percent. And they will all get TPS. And all the ones here will get TPS too. That needs to be the weekend's BIG story. TPS is everything.”



McHugh, Oct. 23, 2015, 6:22 p.m. ET: "Wow. Ok. Is there precedent for this?"

In another email, Miller referred to a book called the "The Camp of the Saints":

McHugh, Sept. 6, 2015, 3:34 p.m. ET: “[Breitbart editor] Neil [Munro], Julia [Hahn] and I are going to do a series of stories on [nonwhite SAT scores] to break it down. Neil says it’s easier for people to digest that way and change their minds.” Miller, Sept. 6, 2015, 3:41 p.m. ET: “On the education angle? Makes sense. Also, you see the Pope saying west must, in effect, get rid of borders. Someone should point out the parallels to Camp of the Saints.”

Hatewatch:

Miller recommended in a Sept. 6, 2015, email that Breitbart write about “The Camp of the Saints,” a racist French novel by Jean Raspail. Notably, “The Camp of the Saints” is popular among white nationalists and neo-Nazis because of the degree to which it fictionalizes the “white genocide” or “great replacement” myth into a violent and sexualized story about refugees.

The most disturbing aspect of these emails -- and there are many -- is that one can draw a straight line from the Miller - Breitbart direction of 2015-2016 to the Miller-Trump policy directions in the White House. Hatewatch notes, for example, that the Trump administration denied temporary protected status to residents of the Bahamas fleeing the destruction of Hurricane Dorian despite the fact that the hurricane leveled cities and left areas under water.

When asked about it, Trump said, without any evidence, “I don’t want to allow people that weren’t supposed to be in the Bahamas to come into the United States, including some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers.”

The Hatewatch article has more exchanges with Miller, concerning crime statistics, Confederate flags, and more.

It should be a national outrage that Stephen Miller is in the White House. He is at best a white nationalist and at worst, a modern-day Nazi. He has no business being that close to the so-called leader of the free world.