Trump Fast Tracks White South African ‘Refugees’ For Immigration

Trump and co-president Stephen Miller are claiming their white bros are so persecuted, they must be given safe haven in the U.S. ASAP.

The New York Times reported on what it called a "hastily put together" program to get the white immigrants here:

While the [refugee] program remains suspended for refugees across the world, such as Congolese families in refugee camps and Rohingya seeking safety, white South Africans were processed much faster than is normal for these cases. … Stephen Miller, Mr. Trump’s deputy chief of staff and the architect of his immigration agenda, told reporters outside the White House on Friday that “what’s happening in South Africa fits the textbook definition of why the refugee program was created.” He added: “This is persecution based on a protected characteristic, in this case, race. This is race-based persecution.” He criticized previous administrations’ handling of the refugee program and said Mr. Trump was “returning the refugee program to what it was intended to do."

The article makes no mention of co-president Elon Musk. He’s keeping a low profile in the Trump administration these days, but we can rest assured that the native South African with a very suspicious immigration status of his own is all on board, assuming he’s not directly involved.

You can best bet these “refugees” share the white supremacist views of Miller, Musk and Trump:

Within weeks of announcing that Afrikaners would be eligible for refugee status, the administration deployed teams to Pretoria, the South African capital, to screen white South Africans for consideration, according to the documents obtained by The Times. The teams studied more than 8,000 requests from people expressing interest in becoming refugees, and the U.S. government identified 100 Afrikaners who potentially could be approved. Trump administration officials have been directed to focus particularly on screening white Afrikaner farmers.

The presidential trio is so excited about their soon-to-arrive white brethren the State Department is sending a chartered plane to pick them up and then sending government officials to welcome them with “an event marking the arrival of the South Africans,” The Times reported. Then, while the co-presidents are cutting life-saving services for the rest of us, they plan all kinds of federal assistance to these immigrants.

More from The Times:

The administration is preparing to help the Afrikaners find “temporary or longer-term housing” and “basic home furnishings, essential household items and cleaning supplies,” according to the memo. The administration is also planning to help the Afrikaners secure “groceries, weather-appropriate clothing, diapers, formula, hygiene products and prepaid phones that support the day-to-day well-being of households,” the memo said.

Oh, and the Trump administration is taking the money for all this out of the Health and Human Services Department. Normally the State Department would fund the Trump/Miller/Musk newly arrived white bros’ resettlement. But since Trump suspended that program, the agency under Quack Extraordinaire Robert F. Kennedy will fund it instead, as per The Times.

So, funds that could have gone to help Americans will go to the South African immigrants instead. Got it.