Co-President Signs EO Prioritizing US ‘Resettlement’ Of White South Africans

Leon Musk has long criticized South Africa, his homeland, as "anti-white," so I'm sure he had a part of the co-president's executive order shutting down all South African aid, much of which is used to battle AIDS and HIV while welcoming white South Africans to resettle here in the US.

The Independent reports:

After years of railing against immigrants coming to America, Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to prioritize the U.S. resettlement of white South African “refugees” suffering from what he called “government-sponsored race-based discrimination.”

... Afrikaners [who are white], architects of the historically brutal discriminatory system of apartheid in South Africa, would be resettled in America through the U.S. refugee program, which Trump had suspended by executive order on his first day in office, according to the president. Trump accused the South African government in his order of discriminating against the white Afrikaaners, descendants of the largely Dutch colonists who arrived in the country in the 1600s, and imposed apartheid against the overwhelming majority of Blacks living there until the 1990s. Trump raged in his order that South Africa’s government is seizing “ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation” and enacting “countless government policies designed to dismantle equal opportunity” in employment, education, and business.”

Of course, The Washington Post reports that there is no evidence to back up Donald's claims.

The subject of Trump’s criticism appears to be a recent law that allows land expropriation without compensation in rare cases. However, South African officials have said the policy is part of an effort to address disparities left by apartheid, a system that for decades barred Black South Africans from owning land. Land ownership in South Africa remains one of the starkest legacies of apartheid. White South Africans, who make up about 8 percent of the population, own about three-quarters of the country’s farmland, while Black South Africans, who make up 80 percent of the population, own just 4 percent, according to the country’s 2017 land audit.

Three days ago, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tried to explain the process to our racist co-president, saying that the government hasn't confiscated any land.

South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land.



The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal… — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 3, 2025

Apparently, Donald can't read. Also, he's a racist piece of rancid shit. How does this help America? Imagine a million more self-entitled Apartheid Clydes over here. No, thank you.

Government of South Africa takes Trump to school: — Sherrilyn Ifill (@sifill.bsky.social) 2025-02-08T14:53:24.860Z

So the only asylum seekers the US will now admit are White people from former apartheid South Africa. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-02-08T01:28:58.596Z

Back in the day, and I'm showing my age here, I turned down a pricey modeling gig in South Africa in protest to the Apartheid. That's a thing you'd expect any decent person to do.