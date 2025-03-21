Co-President Trump Suggests Prison In El Salvador For Tesla Attackers

After all, Donald has to protect his piggy bank, Elon Musk.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardMarch 21, 2025

The felonious president suggested sending individuals who attacked Teslas to the harsh prisons in El Salvador. Why not call for the death penalty like Fox News did? After all, Donald has to protect his piggy bank, Elon Musk.

"I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!" he added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi called the recent spate of arson attacks and vandalism against Tesla vehicles "nothing short of domestic terrorism," vowing harsh punishments for perpetrators if they are caught, ABC News reports.

But they're just tourists. Why would Donald's administration want to punish tourists?

Meanwhile, a judge issued a temporary (It should be permanent) restraining order barring Elon Musk's DOGE Bros from getting access to personally identifiable information from the Social Security Administration.

This is why people are so angry as Elon tries to dismantle our safety nets. Not everyone is a wealthy Apartheid nepo baby.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.
