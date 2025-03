Art Pepper was an incredible musician and player who lived, shall we say, a very colorful life with a few stints in prison while battling his drug addiction.

His wife Laurie Pepper was a beacon of hope for him.

His book Straight Life: The Story of Art Pepper was an incredible read.

He discussed how heroin took over the jazz scene and destroyed so much of what was happening within the jazz community.

Here's a 42 minute doc on his life.

