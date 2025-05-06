Georgia GOP Is Stuck With Marjorie Taylor Greene For Senate

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) mocked Republicans for being "stuck" with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as a candidate after Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) decided not to run for Georgia Senate in 2026.

"Why does Donald Trump make such ridiculous statements, like he's unsure as to whether he has a responsibility to follow the Constitution?" Jeffries asked at a Monday news conference. "Why is the Republican Party stuck with Marjorie Taylor Greene as their candidate for the United States Senate seat in Georgia?"

"It's because Donald Trump and House Republicans are on the run," he continued. "They are crashing the economy in real time and driving us toward a recession... Democrats are running toward our constituents, and House Republicans are running away from them."

"So when you have Republicans in barely 100 days on the run, on the economy, on healthcare, and on Social Security, ridiculous statements are made or they're left with scratching the bottom of the barrel as it relates to candidates for U.S. Senate seats... They are on the run, and Democrats are going to keep the pressure on."

While Kemp announced Monday that he would not challenge Sen. Jon Ossoff's (D-GA) seat, Greene has not said if she plans to run for Senate.