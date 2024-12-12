Hakeem Jeffries On Marge Chairing DOGE Panel: 'Are You Kidding Me?'

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries blasted James Comer's plans to create a subcommittee in the House that mirrors Elon Musk's DOGE committee.

The idea for this committee not being stupid ENOUGH, Comer also put QAnon Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor Greene in charge.

Hakeem Jeffries joined MSNBC host Joy Reid Wednesday and discussed working with a very slim Republican majority in the House.

He also discussed The Department of Government Efficiency led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, which has no actual power. Rep. Jeffries vehemently pushed back against their plans to try and cut our social safety nets, veteran's benefits, Head Start, and many other programs vital to the stability of the lives of this republic.

The apex came when Reid brought up Comer's plans for Marge to lead a DOGE sub-committee, 'routing out waste in government.'

REID: So are you recommending, by the way, your members to join the House equivalent of this committee that they want to create? JEFFRIES: It's not really a real committee. Well, we'll have that internal discussion. But as I understand it, the person charged with executing this vision is Marjorie Taylor Greene. Are you kidding me? This is not a serious effort when you put Marjorie Taylor Greene in charge. It speaks for itself.

Putting Marge in charge of anything is not serious. Chairman Comer has proved that he is an unserious caricature of what a Chairman should be.

These ceremonial positions, blue-ribbon panels, and fake subcommittees are rewards from Demented Donald for supporting him. The existence of a DOGE subcommittee is also a suck-up to Trump.

Will Marge's first act be to find and defund the space lasers that control the weather?