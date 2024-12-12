Laboring Women Given Drugs, Then Reported For Positive Drug Tests

This truly makes my head hurt. Give women pain meds, and then report them to authorities for testing positive for those same drugs? Oy. Via USAToday:

Amairani Salinas was 32 weeks pregnant with her fourth child in 2023 when doctors at a Texas hospital discovered that her baby no longer had a heartbeat. As they prepped her for an emergency cesarean section, they gave her midazolam, a benzodiazepine commonly prescribed to keep patients calm. A day later, the grieving mother was cradling her stillborn daughter when a social worker stopped by her room to deliver another devastating blow: Salinas was being reported to child welfare authorities. A drug test had turned up traces of benzodiazepine — the very medication that staff had administered before wheeling her into surgery. For Victoria Villanueva, pregnant with her first child, the drug detected in her baby’s system was morphine. Villanueva had arrived at an Indiana hospital at 41 weeks to have her labor induced. To ease the pain of her contractions, doctors gave her narcotics. A day later, a social worker told the new mother: The baby’s meconium — or first bowel movement — had tested positive for opiates. Now, instead of bonding with her baby, Villanueva shook with fear that her newborn could be taken away. “I didn’t even know how to function,” she recalled. What happened to Salinas and Villanueva are far from isolated incidents. Across the country, hospitals are dispensing medications to patients in labor, only to report them to child welfare authorities when they or their newborns test positive for those very same substances on subsequent drug tests, an investigation by The Marshall Project and Reveal has found.

Here's the infuriating part. These positive tests are triggered by routinely prescribed drugs for women in labor, including morphine or fentanyl for epidurals or other pain relief, anxiety meds, and two different blood pressure meds prescribed for C-sections.

In a time of increasing surveillance and criminalization of pregnant women, the hospital reports have resulted in calls to the cops, child protection services, and even the removal of children from their parents -- even when the tests show false positives.

Ain't that America, for you and me

Ain't that America, somethin' to see

Ain't that America, home of the free

Little pink houses for you and me.