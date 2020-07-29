Louie Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID

Louie Gohmert on coronavirus and masks during an event at the White House on May 8.

Here at Crooks and Liars, we NEVER wish sickness or death on anyone. And we certainly hope Louie Gohmert, who tested positive for COVID 19, has a speedy recovery. We also hope his congressional colleagues were, UNLIKE LOUIE, wearing a mask around him. Because contagion.

We need to keep in mind that while a mask protects you somewhat, it is mainly to protect others. So Gohmert’s recklessness endangered many of his colleagues and a large number of staff on Capitol Hill. Despicable. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) July 29, 2020

It would be wrong to laugh at @replouiegohmert over this, right?



The idiot has been walking around the halls of Congress and attending a meeting w/out wearing a mask and, therefore, putting others at risk. Idiot. https://t.co/I0i3ybTkC4 — *you're (@RKJ65) July 29, 2020

GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert, Who Refused to Wear a Mask, Now Has Coronavirus



The Texas lawmaker has refused to wear a mask in the Capitol, insisting that he would wear one if he tested positive.



How many people did he infect before he got the test results?https://t.co/P8buInHs8G — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) July 29, 2020

If @replouiegohmert hadn't been scheduled to fly on Air Force One today, he would still be walking around Congress as a COVID-19 carrier… without a mask on.



He should be censured. Indeed, he should be kicked out of the House. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) July 29, 2020

Louie Gohmert on coronavirus and masks during an event at the White House on May 8. https://t.co/q8UO2qWvG0 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 29, 2020

* US ATTORNEY GENERAL BARR TO BE TESTED FOR COVID-19 AFTER BEING IN CONTACT WITH CONGRESSMAN GOHMERT - JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SOURCE@Reuters — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) July 29, 2020

Did Louie get a COVID test in preparation for his flight with the so-called president? Too bad that precaution wasn't available for Gohmert's colleagues and staff.

And we wish there was a vaccine for the crazy that is Louie Gohmert.