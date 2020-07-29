2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Louie Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID

And since he refused to wear a mask, maybe his colleagues need a test, STAT.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Louie Gohmert on coronavirus and masks during an event at the White House on May 8.

Here at Crooks and Liars, we NEVER wish sickness or death on anyone. And we certainly hope Louie Gohmert, who tested positive for COVID 19, has a speedy recovery. We also hope his congressional colleagues were, UNLIKE LOUIE, wearing a mask around him. Because contagion.

Did Louie get a COVID test in preparation for his flight with the so-called president? Too bad that precaution wasn't available for Gohmert's colleagues and staff.

And we wish there was a vaccine for the crazy that is Louie Gohmert.

Louie Gohmert On Why He Refuses To Wear A Mask

Louie Gohmert On Why He Refuses To Wear A Mask

“We had tests and nobody in here has the coronavirus unless it’s somebody in the media. So the only reason we would wear masks is if we were trying to protect ourselves from you, in the media. And we’re not scared of you."
Jul 29, 2020
By Ed Scarce

