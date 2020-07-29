Louie Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID

Louie Gohmert on coronavirus and masks during an event at the White House on May 8.
Here at Crooks and Liars, we NEVER wish sickness or death on anyone. And we certainly hope Louie Gohmert, who tested positive for COVID 19, has a speedy recovery. We also hope his congressional colleagues were, UNLIKE LOUIE, wearing a mask around him. Because contagion.
Did Louie get a COVID test in preparation for his flight with the so-called president? Too bad that precaution wasn't available for Gohmert's colleagues and staff.
And we wish there was a vaccine for the crazy that is Louie Gohmert.