Rep. Pramila Jayapal Tests Positive For Covid After Exposure To GOPers

“I am ... calling for serious fines to be immediately levied on every single Member who refuses to wear a mask in the Capitol,” Jayapal said.
By Susie Madrak

Republicans spread disease, both literal and rhetorical, everywhere they go. Via the Washington Post:

After a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, forcing Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) to take shelter in a crowded committee room, she began preparing for the worst.

Many of the GOP members of Congress hiding out with her were not wearing masks, she said, and had refused to accept them from a colleague. So, soon after Congress affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory later that night, she began to quarantine, fearing she could have contracted the coronavirus.

Her prediction turned to be right. Late Monday night, Jayapal announced that she had tested positive, making her the second Democratic representative to do so this week, after New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman.

Well, it's not as if we didn't expect that GOPers would spread whatever bad things they could!

Jayapal rightly blames some of her GOP colleagues.

“Too many Republicans have refused to take this pandemic and virus seriously, and in doing so, they endanger everyone around them,” Jayapal said, accusing them of “creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack.”

Oh, and just thought I'd note this:

