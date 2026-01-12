ICE Executions & Collapse Of The Rule Of Law

There was practical, life-saving information. What to say if ICE approaches you. What not to say. When to ask if you’re being detained and demand a lawyer—and why silence is often your strongest protection. This wasn’t abstract legal theory; this was real-world guidance for surviving an increasingly lawless system.

From there, we connected what’s happening in Minneapolis to Venezuela. Illegal force abroad. Illegal force at home. Civilian deaths as collateral damage. And not all Democrats, but Democratic leadership, still terrified to say obvious words: illegal, unconstitutional, criminal.

What happens when the U.S. is a rogue state? International law optional? “Sphere of influence” normalized? It's not academic—it's what leads to chaos, civil war, global instability. This isn’t left vs right. It’s billionaire oligarchs vs us all. Extraction, repression, and fear—used to keep people divided while power concentrates at the top.

