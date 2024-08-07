Watch out Putin! Your boy Trump is in love with another dictator. Trump praised Venezuela's Dictator Nicolás Maduro's "safe" country in an interview with extremist Adin Ross on August 5. The GOP candidate for president said,

"Venezuela is right now being run by a dictator. We were enemies with Venezuela. If you look at Caracas, it was known for being a very dangerous city, and now it’s very safe. In fact, the next interview we’ll do we’ll do it in Caracas, Venezuela, because it’s safer than many of our cities."

Like most things Trump says, his information is dead wrong. The Global Organized Crime Index reports that Venezuela has the highest crime rate in the world. But there might be another reason the Republican presidential candidate loves Venezuela's election stealing dictator.

Since Trump just mentioned Venezuela, it’s a good time to remind you Maduro donated half a million dollars to Trump in 2017:



Socialist Venezuela chipped in $500,000 to Trump's inauguration | Venezuela | The Guardian https://t.co/XMCIJJCaiL — Guillermo Parra (@venepoetics) August 5, 2024

It's always about the money.