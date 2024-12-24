Mary Trump Describes Her Best Christmas Presents From The Trumps

In the spirit of the season, Mary Trump took a lighthearted look back on her childhood family Christmas gatherings and reminisced on the peculiar presents she used to receive from Donald and Ivana Trump. Via HuffPost:

She said things got “interesting” in 1977 after her uncle had married Ivana, a model, and she joined the festivities.

Mary Trump opened her first present from the couple, “and it was a box of underwear.”

“Yes, it was a three-pack of underwear, retail $12, from Bloomingdale’s,” she said. “It was a very exciting moment, and it just kind of got weirder from there.”

“The next year, I got a shoe,” she continued. “Singular. A shoe.”