Mary Trump Describes Her Best Christmas Presents From The Trumps

Have you gotten cheap, inappropriate Christmas gifts from family? You'll feel better after you watch this.
By Susie MadrakDecember 24, 2024

In the spirit of the season, Mary Trump took a lighthearted look back on her childhood family Christmas gatherings and reminisced on the peculiar presents she used to receive from Donald and Ivana Trump. Via HuffPost:

She said things got “interesting” in 1977 after her uncle had married Ivana, a model, and she joined the festivities.

Mary Trump opened her first present from the couple, “and it was a box of underwear.”

“Yes, it was a three-pack of underwear, retail $12, from Bloomingdale’s,” she said. “It was a very exciting moment, and it just kind of got weirder from there.”

“The next year, I got a shoe,” she continued. “Singular. A shoe.”

Watch the video for more!

