C&L's 2024 End Of Year Fundraiser And Subscription Drive

We need your help to keep fighting the MAGA sociopaths
Credit: bluegal.bsky.social via BingAI
By John AmatoDecember 16, 2024

Crooks and Liars continues to stand against misinformation and media complicity at a critical moment for independent journalism.

For four years, Donald Trump's persistent campaign after his 2020 election loss has been amplified by powerful allies and a media landscape that often failed to critically examine his actions. Billionaires like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel invested hundreds of millions to support his political resurgence, while right-wing media outlets like Fox News systematically shielded his most controversial actions from thorough scrutiny.

When we founded Crooks and Liars (TWENTY years ago!), our mission was clear: to expose media failures that had previously led the country astray, such as the misleading coverage that helped drive the Iraq War. Today, we remain committed to that principle – providing unfiltered, progressive reporting that prioritizes truth over profit.

With the most corrupt administration in US history poised to take office (and that's saying something), we are more determined than ever to deliver honest, comprehensive news and analysis. We refuse to compromise our journalistic integrity or "bend the knee" to more lucrative but less principled narratives and so-called presidents.

We're asking for your support to continue this vital work. Please consider donating $25 or more through PayPal or Kindest if you can. Every dollar contributes to maintaining independent, progressive journalism that holds power accountable.

Your support ensures that voices of truth and accountability continue to be heard. Thank you so much!!!

Donate via PayPal

