Pardoned J6 Rioter Brought A Gun To A Cop Fight, Now Un-Alive

I am unsure whether this should be classified as a FAFO post or not, so I will leave it open to interpretation. My view is that a large majority of criminals who get pardoned end up reoffending afterwards or get caught up in charges for unrelated crimes committed prior to the crime that was pardoned.

In today's case, it is the former. FOX 59 Indiana is reporting that a man pardoned by Donald Trump just last week was KILLED for resisting arrest during a traffic stop. Imagine getting a free pass for a truly awful crime and then feeling so emboldened that you literally fought with a police officer to the point where they had to take lethal action to stop you!

Matthew Huttle was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon after resisting arresting and getting into a physical struggle with law enforcement. This led to the deputy firing his weapon and killing Huttle. Choices made, consequences felt. Literally.

Huttle had a gun on him during the traffic stop. It is unclear what led to the attempted arrest. Huttle had served 6 months in prison for his role in the January 6th insurrection and was released from custody on July 17, 2024. He was to be on supervised release (aka probation) for a period of 12 months, although that ended when the pardon was issued.

Another man who took part in the insurrection, a Florida man, was arrested in gun charges the day after he received his pardon. These 2 men will not be the last to face new criminal charges after receiving their pardon. Most of the people who stormed the Capitol clearly felt they were above the law and either had being previously convicted of crimes or will reoffend now that they feel emboldened by the actions and statements by Donald Trump and MAGA.

Two down, 1498 to go.