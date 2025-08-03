Here Is The Charlamagne Tha God Clip That Sent Trump Into A Manic Meltdown

Donald J. Trump unleashed a rant on Truth Social to lash out at popular podcaster Charlamagne tha God just hours after Lara Trump interviewed him on Fox News. While calling Charlamagne a "racist sleazebag," Trump heaped praise on his daughter-in-law before falsely claiming that prices are "way down." As usual, Joe Biden came up in his nearly 2:00 AM rant, too.

Charlamagne said that Jon Stewart should run for president in 2028, after questioning a possible run for president again by Kamala Harris, who recently said she's not running for the governorship in California. He noted that Stewart would be a "change agent coming from the outside" who would "shake things up."

"If we're talking about a change agent coming from the outside that's really going to shake things up, and somebody that I feel like can speak to all people… he’s a celebrity who actually knows what they're talking about," he said. "We've seen him get legislation and stuff passed before — like, we know where his heart is."

'The Breakfast Club' host told Lara Trump, "I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back, I really do."

Donald flew into a frenzy on his social media platform.

"The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put racist sleazebag Charlamagne "The God" (Why is he allowed to use the word "GOD" when describing himself?" Trump, who once described himself as 'the chosen one,' wrote. "Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?"

"He's a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done - like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31 year bloodbath between Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, where Seven Million people have died, and there was no end in sight," he continued. "He didn't know that, or India and Pakistan or, wiping out Iran's nuclear capabilities, or closing the horrendous open Border, or creating the greatest economy, where prices and Inflation have come way down, and where STUPID and CORRUPT JOE BIDEN set the record for doing the Worst Job as President, EVER."

"But this dope, Charlamagne, would vote for Sleepy Joe or Kamala?" he added. "Remember, one year ago our Country was DEAD, now it's the "HOTTEST" Country anywhere in the World. MAGA!!!"

Joe Biden is not "stupid" or "corrupt." It's Donald who is ridiculously stupid, lacks a moral compass, and is the most corrupt president in history. He's also a serial liar, who is gaslighting the country with false claims that the country was "dead" a year ago, and now "prices and inflation have come way down." Prices are up, and the healthy economy that Biden gifted him with is now in the shitter. Go throw some ketchup on the walls, Donald.