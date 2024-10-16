Harris's Interview With Charlamagne Tha God Was Fire

Kamala Harris noted that 'Trump is a weak man.' Ooh, that's gonna get an all-caps "truth," lol.
By Red PainterOctober 16, 2024

Kamala Harris had an incredible interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Tuesday afternoon and no topic was off the table. They covered fascism, slavery reparations, legalization of marijuana, "disinformation", Maya Rudolph/SNL, the border and -- Donald Trump.

Her high level view of Trump: He is a WEAK man. Here is what she had to say, in all it's glory:

And again, you know, here Charlemagne, one of the things that I think is really ironic but at play. Donald Trump, through his way of trying to name-call and demean and divide, tries to project as though those things are a sign of strength.

When in fact the man is really quite weak. He's weak. It's a sign of weakness that you want to please dictators and seek their flattery and favor.

It's a sign of weakness that you would demean America's military and America's service members.

It's a sign of weakness that you don't have the courage to stand up for the Constitution of the United States and the principles upon which it stands.

This man is weak and he is unfit.

YES. But even more, he is dangerous. He is scary. He is mentally unstable. He is delusional. He is deranged. AND he is WEAK.

