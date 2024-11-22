Rachel Maddow Takes $5 Million Pay Cut From MSNBC

The channel is currently at a crossroads following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.
By Susie MadrakNovember 22, 2024

Maddow is taking a $5 million pay cut amid growing uncertainty about MSNBC's future, The Ankler reported yesterday. Via the Daily Beast:

Maddow, who currently makes $30 million a year at the network, renegotiated for $25 million a year for the next five years.

“This is a difficult time and they needed to keep her. No one else can do what she does. You can’t build a brand like it overnight,” one executive told The Ankler.

Comcast, the owner of NBCUniversal, plans to spin off several NBC channels— like MSNBC and CNBC— into its own company. NBCUniversal Chairman Mark Lazarus is currently heading the effort, expected to be completed by the end of 2025, called SpinCo.

The channel is currently at a crossroads following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory. According to Nielsen data, ratings dipped to 40 percent less than they were this time last year— though execs are counting on viewers to come back the way they did in 2016 once Trump’s administration gets underway.

But wait! They don't know how to cover the news anymore! What to do?

“We were so Harris propaganda that when she lost, viewers were shocked,” one on-air pundit said. “It turned into one giant circle j--k and echo chamber. If MSNBC wants to be of service to its viewers, they can’t keep them in fantasy land.”

During Trump’s first administration, MSNBC elevated “Democrats who speak Republican,” reported The Ankler, such as Hugh Hewitt and Nicole Wallace. Now, the network isn’t sure how to engage with the “Star Wars freak show” of Trump’s new appointees, one producer said.

“I don’t know if having these people on would put any useful information out,” the producer added.

From what I recall, every single MSNBC talking head repeatedly pointed out the race was very tight. Is that "Harris propaganda"?

At least they're beginning to understand that featuring Trump officials presents them with the likely role of selling even more propaganda than usual.

Just cover the goddamned news. Policy, consequences. Reactions from ordinary people affected by them.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon