Rachel Maddow Takes $5 Million Pay Cut From MSNBC

Maddow is taking a $5 million pay cut amid growing uncertainty about MSNBC's future, The Ankler reported yesterday. Via the Daily Beast:

Maddow, who currently makes $30 million a year at the network, renegotiated for $25 million a year for the next five years.

“This is a difficult time and they needed to keep her. No one else can do what she does. You can’t build a brand like it overnight,” one executive told The Ankler.

Comcast, the owner of NBCUniversal, plans to spin off several NBC channels— like MSNBC and CNBC— into its own company. NBCUniversal Chairman Mark Lazarus is currently heading the effort, expected to be completed by the end of 2025, called SpinCo.

The channel is currently at a crossroads following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory. According to Nielsen data, ratings dipped to 40 percent less than they were this time last year— though execs are counting on viewers to come back the way they did in 2016 once Trump’s administration gets underway.