Wisconsin MAGA Moron Faces Charges For Child Porn

Wisconsin MAGA moron Scott Soucek was arrested and charged with having more than 300 images and videos of child porn on his computer. His wife is the Chair of the 8th District GOP.
Wisconsin MAGA Moron Faces Charges For Child Porn
Credit: Door County Sheriff's Department
By Chris capper LiebenthalAugust 3, 2025

Scott Soucek, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, was a MAGA's MAGA. He posted all the idiotic memes. He followed all the QAnon's conspiracy theories. He posted all the blithering idiot videos like this one:

He also posted a long list of reasons why he was voting for The Orange Felon, including a couple of specific ones:

In a Facebook post last October, Scott Soucek listed two dozen reasons why he planned to vote for Trump.

“I’m voting to fight against human/child trafficking,” Soucek wrote as one of the reasons.

He added later in the post that he was not just voting for himself but also “for my children and my grandchildren.”

Well, you'll never guess what happened! Oh, you know? You must have peaked at the title, you scoundrel!

Yep, Soucek got arrested and is facing ten charges of child porn on his computer. Talk about FAFO, eh?

But long time readers know that there's more. There's always more.

It turns out that Soucek was busted for the same offense back in 2009. Not only was he caught, he also admitted it. But for some odd reason, he was never referred to the District Attorney's office. Per police sources, there were no political connections at the time that they are aware of, but the police officer, the lead detective and the attorney general at the time are all retired and unavailable. What a coinkydink that is!

But wait! There's still more.

It turns out that Soucek's wife, Stephanie Soucek, just so happens to be the chair of the Republican 8th District and was a delegate at the RNC in Milwaukee last summer.

It turns out that Soucek's wife happens to be the chair of the Republican's 8th District and was a delegate to the RNC Convention in Milwaukee last summer. It is not known whether she knew of her husband's pathological pedophilia, however the GOP was quick to circle the wagons around her:

State Rep. Joel Kitchens, R- Sturgeon Bay, replied to a Facebook post on July 27 and defended Stephanie Soucek. In a request for an interview on July 28, Kitchens' office replied that, "Representative Kitchens knows Stephanie and he believes 100% that she knew nothing about it."

Mrs Soucek filed for divorce five days after his arrest and stated that her primary focus is on the safety of her son.

gxezwxpbuaa2hty

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon