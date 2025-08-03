Wisconsin MAGA Moron Faces Charges For Child Porn

Scott Soucek, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, was a MAGA's MAGA. He posted all the idiotic memes. He followed all the QAnon's conspiracy theories. He posted all the blithering idiot videos like this one:

Here is Trump supporter Scott Soucek implying that Democrats who don’t leave the country are hypocrites.



Scott was just charged after being caught with over 300 images of child porn. pic.twitter.com/8Qnpc06pxY — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 29, 2025

He also posted a long list of reasons why he was voting for The Orange Felon, including a couple of specific ones:

In a Facebook post last October, Scott Soucek listed two dozen reasons why he planned to vote for Trump. “I’m voting to fight against human/child trafficking,” Soucek wrote as one of the reasons. He added later in the post that he was not just voting for himself but also “for my children and my grandchildren.”

Well, you'll never guess what happened! Oh, you know? You must have peaked at the title, you scoundrel!

Yep, Soucek got arrested and is facing ten charges of child porn on his computer. Talk about FAFO, eh?

But long time readers know that there's more. There's always more.

It turns out that Soucek was busted for the same offense back in 2009. Not only was he caught, he also admitted it. But for some odd reason, he was never referred to the District Attorney's office. Per police sources, there were no political connections at the time that they are aware of, but the police officer, the lead detective and the attorney general at the time are all retired and unavailable. What a coinkydink that is!

But wait! There's still more.

It turns out that Soucek's wife, Stephanie Soucek, just so happens to be the chair of the Republican 8th District and was a delegate at the RNC in Milwaukee last summer.

State Rep. Joel Kitchens, R- Sturgeon Bay, replied to a Facebook post on July 27 and defended Stephanie Soucek. In a request for an interview on July 28, Kitchens' office replied that, "Representative Kitchens knows Stephanie and he believes 100% that she knew nothing about it."

Mrs Soucek filed for divorce five days after his arrest and stated that her primary focus is on the safety of her son.