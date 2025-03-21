ANOTHER ONE: MAGA Hero Indicted On Child Porn Charges

MAGA influencer Ricci Wynne, 39, known as Raw Ricci, has been on Fox News, specifically on Jesse Watters's show and Tucker Carlson's. Wynne has a massive Instagram following, totaling more than 102,000 fans. But he's too busy for Fox News right now since he was indicted Tuesday on federal charges of producing child sex abuse material.

Wynne is already facing human trafficking charges following his arrest in November. The arrest happened a day after he and a woman were detained at San Francisco International Airport, where his iPhone was seized, CBS News reports.

Wayne has pleaded not guilty to charges of pimping and pandering by procuring. The new indictment filed on Tuesday charges Wynne with two counts of producing child pornography in April and October of 2022. The complaint alleged Wynne coerced two minors "to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct."

Wynne coerced two minors to "engage in sexually explicit conduct" — recording the abuse with intent to sell the video.

According to the San Francisco Standard, Wynne had nearly $80,000 in cash at his luxury apartment when he was arrested. Wynne’s arrest came from an investigation that named him as a suspect in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old.

A police report that the outlet viewed shows that Wynne was arrested at San Francisco International Airport as he returned from a sanctioned trip to Miami. (Wynne is on federal probation.) The MAGA influencer was traveling with a 30-year-old woman investigators believe he was pimping out for sex work.

He's been a very bad man:

Police also searched three cellphones they say belong to Wynne that contained evidence of sex work, including rates: $500 to $600 an hour for in-calls, and $700 for outcalls. The phones also contained texts from clients, the report states. In one message, a client asked about GFE, or “girlfriend experience.” Most of the sex work was carried out in the apartment, according to the report. However, some included travel to Hawaii, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas.

Here, the perv claimed that San Francisco is 'Trump country.'

Wynne created viral videos of homeless people, sometimes harassing them and showing drug use in San Francisco.

If Wynne is convicted on the new charges, he will face a minimum of 15 years in prison to a maximum of 30 years and a $250,000 fine, along with a minimum of five years of supervised release. MAGA!

Ricci Wynne, 39, known as Raw Ricci, a MAGA influencer known for posting sensationalized videos of homeless people in San Francisco, has been charged w 2 counts of producing child sexual abuse material with 2 different minors. — Beks (@antifaoperative.bsky.social) 2025-03-20T19:13:47.847Z