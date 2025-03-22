Trump's Deranged Take On Canada: Their Borders Are Artificial Lines Drawn By A Ruler

During comments from the Oval Office, Demented Donald Trump continued to assail Canada claiming they are very nasty and that the lines drawn for their borders were a mistake.

I think. He makes no sense half the time.

Trump is obsessed with Canada's beautiful geography.

TRUMP: But Canada has been a very nasty negotiator against the United States, took advantage of the United States for a long time. But nobody knows that they were getting 270 percent tariffs on dairy products. DOOCY: I don't think I've heard you say this in all the talk about Canada becoming the 51st state. Are you concerned that if they became the 51st state, they would be a very, very blue state? TRUMP: Very, very big and very, very blue. There might be. But it would you know, you have that artificial line that goes that straight artificial that looked like it was drawn by a ruler, somebody with a I don't mean a ruler like a king. I mean, like a ruler, like a ruler this way. And it's just an artificial line that was drawn in the sand or in the ice. Can I tell you, Peter, just you you add that to this country, what a beautiful landmass, the most beautiful landmass anywhere in the world. and it was just cut off for whatever reason, it would be great.

Does Trump believe measuring rulers draw things?

Trump could use the same inane argument to the borders of every state in this union. Maybe he'll grab a sharpie and issue an executive order to redraw the lines of New York and California so he can turn portions of those blue states red. .

Unknown to this idiot was that much of the land now called Canada was owned by the British. It wasn't until 1867 that Canada was formed.

Spiro's Ghost tweets: "The rantings of a broken brained deranged lunatic, about Canada. This is not normal."