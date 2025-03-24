Yambo Demands Green Card Applicants Hand Over Social Media Accounts

The Trump administration’s proposal to vet social media profiles of green card applicants already legally in the U.S. is being condemned as an attack on free speech. Because it is! Via The Independent:

Visa applicants living abroad already have to share their social media handles with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, but the proposal under President Donald Trump would expand the policy to those already legally in the country who are applying for permanent residency or seeking asylum.

USCIS said the vetting of social media accounts is necessary for “the enhanced identity verification, vetting and national security screening.”

The agency also said it was necessary to comply with Trump’s executive order titled “Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats.”