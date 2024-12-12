Fox News Host: Spy On, Punish Everyone Over #FreeLuigi Meme

Fox News co-host Emily Campagno was furious over the hashtag #FreeLuigi showing up on social media so she came up with a fascist solution, spy on everyone and punish them.

Mangione's alleged actions have spooked Trump's billionaire counselors.

Free speech is dead!

The accused murderer of the CEO United healthcare, Luigi Mangione has seen a dramatic rise in his online presence after his arrest. This is not sitting well with the MAGAts. Their solution is to castigate then punish those participating.

CAMPAGNO: If you are an employer, if you are a boss, if you are a teacher, if you are in charge of admissions anywhere in this country right now, check your employees, check your children, check the social media of anyone over which you have control of their employment, their education, their influence, to see if they have participated in this.



In the online hailing of an alleged murderer, because that is sickening.

And the whole point is, don't give it oxygen, right?

You know, if you want to make jokes on your private time, fine, do whatever, I don't need to see people's private texts on a late night show proclaiming to be funny. But what I do need to see is a celebration of life of a man whose life was taken from us by a horrible murderer, no matter who he was.

And I need to see there be some accountability in the media for those voices instead of providing oxygen. I need to see talk show hosts like Rachel Maddow take responsibility for their words.

And instead of relaying everything back to President Trump, why don't you relay it squarely where it belongs, which is the shoulders of that murderer.

He's not to be celebrated, he is to be blamed. And the jury is to be tasked with bringing the murder of Brian Thompson to justice only.