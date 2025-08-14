UPDATE: Hunter Biden Has A Two-Word Answer For Melania Trump

Melania Trump has issued a $1 billion legal notice to Hunter Biden, over what she described as "false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements" from an interview in which he claimed that sex trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein "introduced Melania to Trump," adding that their "connections are, like, so wide and deep." Now, I'm not a lawyer, but wouldn't this open up Melania to discovery?

Also, Melania doesn't seem concerned that the world is scrutinizing her husband, who is in the Epstein Files, and possibly linking him to rape and/or pedophilia.

In September 1998, Paolo Zampolli, the founder of ID Model, introduced Melania to Trump at a party, and Donald asked for her number. Zampolli was socially connected to Epstein, and he operated in the same New York City modeling circles as Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Still, Melania is demanding that Hunter Biden retract comments linking her to Epstein and threatened to sue her if he doesn't comply. It appears that Melania has never heard of the Streisand effect.

The Associated Press reports:

Trump takes issue with two comments Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, made in an interview this month with British journalist Andrew Callaghan. He alleged that Epstein introduced the first lady to now-President Donald Trump. The statements are false, defamatory and "extremely salacious," Melania Trump's lawyer, Alejandro Brito, wrote in a letter to Biden. Biden's remarks were widely disseminated on social media and reported by media outlets around the world, causing the first lady "to suffer overwhelming financial and reputational harm," he wrote. Biden made the Epstein comments during a sprawling interview in which he lashed out at "elites" and others in the Democratic Party, he says, who undermined his father before he dropped out of last year's presidential campaign. "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep," Biden said in one of the comments Trump disputes. Biden attributed the claim to author Michael Wolff, whom Trump disparaged in June as a "third-rate reporter." He has accused Wolff of making up stories to sell books.

I think Barack Obama should sue Melania and Trump for eleventy bazillion dollars over their birther remarks. Hunter Biden ran out of fucks to give during the 3-hour interview. Well, he did say fuck a lot. Would Mel follow through with a lawsuit? She sued a Maryland blogger, Webster Tarpley, for defamation in 2016 over a claim from another source that she worked as a "high-end escort." Melania sent out a flurry of letters from her lawyer. I got one of those! She was out there threatening to sue BLOGGERS. It was weird.

But Hunter Biden has the means and connections to fight this in court, and Melania will have to prove his claims are untrue. Hunter repeats what Wolff wrote in his book, but she does not sue the author. Interesting.

Update: Hunter Biden reacts to Melania's threat.

"First of all is that, what I said was what I have heard and seen reported and written, primarily from Michael Wolff but also dating back all the way to 2019 when the New York Times – I think Annie Carney and and Maggie Haberman – reported that sources said that Jeffrey Epstein claimed to be the person to introduce Donald Trump to Melania at that time," he said, according to Mediaite.

“But the primary source was the interviews that Michael Wolff has been conducting, in which he has actually tapes of, I think, hours and hours and hours of interviews with Jeffrey Epstein directly," he added.

When asked if he would issue an apology, Hunter said, “Fuck that! That’s not going to happen."

VIDEO: