Hunter Biden Is F*cking Angry

Hunter Biden gave a 3-hour interview to YouTuber Andrew Callaghan where he blasted Republicans, George Clooney, the Pod Save guys, and Democrats.

But the clip that got my attention was this one, where he went off about how immigrants are regarded.

I could not have said it better myself. And I aim my "fuck you" at the Republicans and people "upset about immigration" who are really just bigots and racists.

For someone, like all these Democrats say, you have to talk about and realize that people are really upset about illegal immigration. Fuck you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you got food on your fucking table? Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your fucking garden? Who do you think is here by the fucking sheer, fucking just grit and will that they figured out a way to get here because they thought that they could give their selves and their family a better chance.

His punchline was perfect. "And he's somehow convinced all of us that these people are the fucking criminals?"

Yes. This. I am so tired of hearing about the people who are "really worried about [insert the thing they're worried about here]." What they're worried about is whatever the thing on Fox News, right wing radio, the plethora of right wing podcasts, Steve Bannon's little network, and more has told them they have to be worried about, and I'm sick of it. I'm sick of everyone treating these things as though they're legitimate.

Here's Axios, licking Donald's butt:

Fuck you, Axios.

Evan Hurst over at Wonkette has the right headline for that nonsense: Axios Chips A Tooth Polishing Dear Leader's Knob

How hard is this? Don't fucking praise the man for destroying the economy, dividing us further, levying taxes on us called tariffs, and decimating our federal government.

Here's NBC News, pretending like a 15% tax on consumers is nothing at all: Trump sets 15% tariff on Japanese imports as part of investment agreement

Fuck you, NBC News. The correct headline there was "Trump levies a 15% tax on your Prius and other Japanese imports"

And THAT is after all the other materials tariffs built in to the cost of said Prius. Give me a break with this gentle headline stuff. It's a 15% tax on consumers. Period.

Here's one from Politico: Judges oust Trump ally Alina Habba as New Jersey’s top prosecutor.

Fuck you, Politico. No judge "ousted" Alina Habba. Her term expired and the judges chose not to extend it, which is not an "ousting", you shameless hacks.

I haven't managed to insert the number of "fucks" that Hunter Biden did in the span of 13 minutes, but I could definitely do it. I could and do, for example, offer a HUGE fuck you to the six Supreme Court fascists, for their decision to let the Orange Terror fire all the Democrats on the CPUC. It is as if they decided that Bush v. Gore was just the tip of the iceberg. Also, that Congress is irrelevant, apparently, as are the laws they pass.

This is just one day's worth of headlines. I could dig out just as many every day and still have fucks to give.

Not from today's headlines but worthy of a special fuck you, the way they've covered Texas just going ahead and redrawing their maps in the middle of a cycle because Trump told them to. I read the Constitution a few times, and don't see how you get to redraw maps 5 years in, but I have yet to see a media outlet explain it, either. They just accept things.

