Michael Wolff Plans To Question Melania About Epstein In Court

Honestly, I can't see it getting far enough to go to court. The Trumps don't want that kind of exposure, and they thought they could intimidate Wolff by threatening him with a billion-dollar lawsuit. (How's that working out for you, guys?) Via the Daily Beast:

“I can subpoena the first lady, the president, and anyone else who might shed light on the relationship of Donald Trump and Melania Trump to Jeffrey Epstein,” the best-selling author said. “In other words, this might be a way to actually get to the bottom of this story, to open the curtain, the dark curtain. And we’ll see how they feel about that.”

Wolff is asking the court for permission to question Trump, 79, whose years-long friendship with Epstein has drawn scrutiny, under oath. He is also seeking to depose Melania, 55.

[...] Wolff, 72, who interviewed Epstein about the president in 2017 while researching his book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, recalled that many of their conversations revolved around “the real closeness, the intimacy” between Trump and Epstein.

According to Wolff, Epstein revealed that he and Trump were “involved in every aspect of each other’s lives, social lives, sexual lives, business lives,” over the course of their friendship, which lasted from the 1980s through the 2000s.