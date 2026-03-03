U.S. Troops Told Iran War Is For 'Armageddon,' Return Of Jesus

A combat-unit commander told non-commissioned officers at a briefing Monday that the Iran war is part of God’s plan and that Donald Trump was “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth,” according to a complaint by a non-commissioned officer.

More than 110 similar complaints about commanders in every branch of the military had been logged by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation from Saturday morning through Monday night.

Complaints came from more than 40 different units spread across at least 30 military installations, the MRFF told substacker Jonathan Larsen's Monday night. They remain anonymous to prevent retribution by the Defense Department. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Larsen's request for comment.

One complainant identified themselves as a non-commissioned officer in a unit currently outside the Iran combat zone but in Ready-Support status, deployable at any time. The NCO said they were Christian and emailed the MRFF on behalf of 15 troops, including at least 11 Christians, one Muslim, and one Jew.

The NCO wrote to the MRFF that their commander “urged us to tell our troops that this was ‘all part of God’s divine plan’ and he specifically referenced numerous citations out of the Book of Revelation referring to Armageddon and the imminent return of Jesus Christ.”

Mikey Weinstein reported said his office was "innundated with calls."

These calls have one damn thing in freaking common; our MRFF clients [service members who seek MRFF aid] report the unrestricted euphoria of their commanders and command chains as to how this new “biblically-sanctioned” war is clearly the undeniable sign of the expeditious approach of the fundamentalist Christian “End Times" as vividly described in the New Testament Book of Revelation. Many of their commanders are especially delighted with how graphic this battle will be zeroing in on how bloody all of this must become in order to fulfill and be in 100% accordance with fundamentalist Christian end of the world eschatology.

