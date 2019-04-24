Steve King Compares His Problems With The Crucifixion Of Jesus

I'm having a hard time figuring out the logic here. Jesus is said to have been crucified and died for our sins. So, if Steve King is also being crucified (humour me), then our sin must be letting too many brown people into the country.

Schmuck.

Steve King lost all of his House committee assignments in January because he said this out loud:

"White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

And I honestly don't blame Rep. Steve King (R-IA) for his perversion. He's an avowed white supremacist. It's just what they do. However, I do blame the nincompoops in Iowa's 4th district who keep sending this piece of filth who calls himself a Christian back to Congress every two years. They are just as awful as he is.

Source: CNN/KITV