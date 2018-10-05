Fox News Compares Kavanaugh Nomination To Jesus' Crucifixion

The absurdity of Greg Gutfeld and Fox News reached a pinnacle Thursday when 'The Five' co-host equated Jesus 'dying for our sins' and Judge Kavanaugh being crucified by the Democrats to "tear down the wall between justice and mob rule."

Makes no sense if you're a normal person, right?

The Five opened up their show by attacking Democrats for being upset by the FBI report on Kavanaugh's sexual assault allegations that was directed by Trump and the White House.

Dimwitted Jesse Watters makes believe it's a waste of time for the FBI to interview Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford, but if a Democratic nominee were on the hot seat for any reason, he'd be screaming for a break in the nomination process with the FBI getting a two-month window to investigate. Anyway...

Juan Williams upset Judge Pirro by reminding her and the panel that Republican Senators like Richard Burr, Rand Paul and Ted Cruz who proclaimed they would never let HRC get a Supreme Court nominee confirmed in her first four years.

But the craziest was left for Greg Gutfeld, who is promoted as a conservative funnyman, but couldn't put a knock-knock joke together and apparently now believes Judge Kavanaugh is the reincarnation of Jesus.

"So, we know politics is poison, and I am an agnostic when it comes to religion, but I know one thing in my 12 years of Catholic Church. it was that Crucifixion was an important event because it was designed to establish a wall between justice and mob rule."

Huh?

He continued, "Christ died so that the mob wouldn't survive. He got there. He took, he died for everybody's sins. This is what, what the Democrats have tried to do is tear down the wall between justice and mob rule.

The camera cut to a perplexed Juan Williams expression.

"They decided to crucify someone once again. That's what's wrong," Gutfeld said.

Now Judge Kavanaugh, the drunken party boy is a martyr.