Lawrence O'Donnell Counts Kavanaugh's Trained-Seal Talking Points

Bill Shine is how head of the White House comms team, and is very experienced at protecting sexual predators as a past Fox News President. So putting Brett Kavanaugh on Fox with carefully scripted talking points was his strategy. It failed.

Kavanaugh appeared as a trained seal. Thanks to the producers at "Last Word" for putting together the three talking points drilled into Kavanaugh's brain in Bill Shine's training sessions.

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL: If Republicans were actually confident, they would not be sending Brett Kavanaugh to do an interview on Fox news. Supreme court nominees never do interviews during the confirmation press, ever. It was a desperate move by desperate people. I what we saw was Brett Kavanaugh at his most mechanical, in a thoroughly rehearsed performance with none of the relaxed extemporaneous speaking that he did at his confirmation hearing when he was being questioned by friendly Republicans. It was a very different Brett Kavanaugh we saw tonight. He did about a 15-minute interview in which he only said a few things, very few things. But he said them over and over again.

Lawrence then shows Kavanaugh repeating the Bill Shine-drilled talking points:

"I've never sexually assaulted anyone." - Six times.

"I'm looking for a fair process." - Twelve times.

"65 women signed a letter." - Three times.