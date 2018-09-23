Kavanaugh's Support Plummets In Fox News Poll

You've got to wonder what's going through the heads of the Republican brain trust (if there is such thing). Their nominee for the Supreme Court is alienating suburban woman and independents, just in time for the midterm elections. Some consideration must be made to pull the Kavanaugh nomination, and replace him with someone more palatable. You'd think so anyway, but this is not a party that behaves all that rationally anymore.

Source: Fox News



Voter support for Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court is down in the wake of Christine Ford’s assault allegations, as more believe her than him. Currently, 40 percent of voters would confirm Kavanaugh, while 50 percent oppose him, according to a Fox News poll. Last month, views split 45-46 percent (August 19-21). More voters believe Ford’s claims than Kavanaugh’s denials by a 6-point margin, 36 vs. 30 percent. However, about one-third, 34 percent, are unsure who is telling the truth. Women are more likely to believe Ford by 10 points, and among suburban women that jumps to 17. Men side with her by just 1 point. White voters divide by education: those with a college degree believe Ford by a 14-point margin, while those without a degree side with Kavanaugh by 17.

More ominously, 59% support delaying the Kavanaugh vote and holding hearings because of the sexual assault claims. Just 31% say they shouldn't delay. That does not bode well for them, but perhaps they just don't care.

The Washington Post noted the incredibly bad messaging going on with this nomination.