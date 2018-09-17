Don Trump Jr Launches Deplorable Instagram Attack On Kavanaugh's Accuser

The apple pit doesn't fall far from the tree.

As soon as Christine Blasey Ford's letter became public, Trump's son posted a disturbing Instagram entry that mocks Democrats and the entire idea of what sexual assault is.

Don Jr making a rape joke on his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/kpcoTqiQNc — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) September 17, 2018

After simulating a crayon drawing a child's letter, Junior writes:

"Oh boy... the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now. Finestein had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote... honorable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency.

We know Donald Trump loves bragging about his own self and his actions as the greatest of all time. Here's one for him. He may have spawned the dumbest, silver spooned idiot presidential son in history.

And that's not including Jr.,'s taking part in the Trump Tower meeting with Russian operatives illegally trying to get dirt on HRC.

Even Joe Walsh can't take Junior's behavior.