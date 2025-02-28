Trump Turns White House Meeting With Zelenskyy Into A Sh*tshow

Donald's Oval Office meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy descended into a shouting match with Trump abruptly ending the conversation. Adding to the problem, co-president Donald Trump allowed Russian state TASS to cover the chaotic event while Reuters and the Associated Press were banned.

Vance lectured Zelenskyy on "trying to fight it out in the American media when you're wrong," adding, "We know that you're wrong."

"You have to be thankful," Donald told the Ukrainian President. "You don't have the cards."

"I'm thankful," Zelensky said.

"You're buried there, you have people that died, you're running low on soldiers," Trump shot back. "You're running low on soldiers."

"It would be a damn good thing, and then you tell us, I don't want a ceasefire," he continued. "Because you'll get a ceasefire faster than an agreement."

"Ask our people about a ceasefire and what they think," Zelenskyy said.

"That wasn't with me," Donald said. "That wasn't with me. That was with a guy named Biden, who was not a smart person. That was with Obama."

"Excuse me, that was with Obama, who gave you sheets, and I gave you javelins," 47 said while not allowing President Zelenskyy to talk. "I gave you the javelins to take out all those tanks."

"You got to be more thankful, because let me tell you, you don't have the cards," President Chatty Cathy continued. "With us, you have the cards. But without us, you don't have any cards. It's going to be a tough deal to make, because the attitudes have to change."

At one point, when Zelenskyy was finally allowed to speak, he explained to Vance that Putin had broken the ceasefire.

"He broke the ceasefire," Zelenskyy said. "He killed our people. He did not exchange prisoners. We signed the exchange of prisoners, but he didn't do it. What kind of diplomacy are you speaking about?"

"I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media," Vance said.

There's more.

Trump to Zelenskyy: "Don't tell us what we're gonna feel. You're in no position to dictate that. You're in no position to dictate what we're gonna feel. We're gonna feel very good and very strong. You're right now not in a very good position. You're gambling with World War 3." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-28T17:47:31.112Z

And more.

GLENN: Why don't you wear a suit? You're at the highest level in this country's office & you refuse to wear a suit. A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the office. ZELENSKYY: I will wear a costume after this war will finish. Maybe something like yours. Maybe something better. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-28T18:22:24.238Z

Zelenskyy gives a thumbs up after getting berated by a visibly agitated Trump — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-28T17:53:32.139Z

On Truth Social, Donald posted about the meeting:

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure," he wrote. "It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations."

"I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office," he added. "He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

All Donald accomplished was showing the world what an inadequate president he is while Zelenskyy stood up to a visibly angry bully with a penchant for sadism during a time of war after Russia's invasion.

Karoli adds: TASS was admitted to the press pool for this event, so Putin got his clips to run on state TV. Democrats had better make this into the scandal it is. Start yelling, please.