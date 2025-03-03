Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, gave her reaction to the disastrous and destructive meeting at the Oval Office with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Donald, and Vice-President J.D. Vance.

On MSNBC they discussed Crockett's apology to the world:

It’s been a long day… but in short, bullies ain’t shit! I don’t care what title you hold! This isn’t some long gone reality tv show or failed casino….this is war!



How dare a draft dodging dumb dupe humiliate an ally and berate an actual brave man who has actually been on a… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) March 1, 2025

Crockett said that at first Republicans tried to change the facts about Russia's invasion, saying, "We don't live in a world of alternative facts, trying to change the reality of who invaded who."

She tore into the focus on Zelenskyy's clothes during wartime, saying, "Now, maybe this is because Trump never wanted to serve his country. And right now, the only service that he's giving to the U.S. is driving our country apart."

"When you're at war, you're not worried about your outfit," she said. And if Zelenskyy "was walking around in fancy suits, I'm sure they would accuse him of taking our dollars and spending it on his wardrobe, and being more concerned about that."

"This is a no-win situation when you're walking in with someone who has decided to align himself with a dictator thug," she continued.

She spoke of how Donald hoarded "our national security secrets" at Mar-a-Lago, and the "next thing you know, his son-in-law was getting a lot of money from the Saudis."

"As far as I'm concerned, he's an enemy to the United States," Crockett said. "He swore an oath just like the rest of us. But right now, when you are literally putting us at risk - all because of what? Because you want to convince your followers that you should be a dictator, too. That you should never leave the White House because you don't believe elections should take place."

"I don't really understand what's going on, and I don't know what it's going to take to get people to wake up," the Texas Democrat added. "We are not living in a safe country."

As Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said, "The White House has become an arm of the Kremlin," and he's not wrong. Co-President Donald Krasnov Trump wrote yesterday that we "should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country - So that we don't end up like Europe!" Well, Europe is stepping up since the U.S. folded as its president performed public fellatio on Putin in the Oval Office. Trump is no longer the leader of the Free World.

We are in deep shit right now, and we need more Jasmie Crocketts, and fewer Fettermans.