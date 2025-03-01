Shocked Reactions To Trump, Vance And Zelenskyy Meeting

The February 28 White House meeting between Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy was shocking. Here are a few of the reactions about the meeting, with overwhelming support for Zelenskyy.
By RedStateRachelMarch 1, 2025

Donald Trump and JD Vance's White House meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy became an international scandal as Trump and Vance attacked President Zelenskyy in front of the media.

The feedback from around the world was swift. Nearly all agreed the Oval Office meeting was a complete sh*tshow, with Rick Wilson calling Trump an "international disgrace."

In the video above, Rick Wilson called Trump an "international disgrace."

Reactions on the Oval Office Meeting

Another reaction to the Oval Office sh*t show was tweeted by Acyn, showing Fox News translator Jessica Tarlov explaining why the Oval Office meeting was so disturbing:

Jim Acosta tweeted:

"They’re breaking out the good Vodka at the Kremlin tonight."

On Jim Acosta's podcast, the journalist said:

"Were you proud of your president today? And then I think ask this question. Is this us? Is this who we are? Are we the kind of country that welcomes the leader of a vulnerable nation to our White House and then beats him up and sends him packing, sends him on his way? Are we that country?
Is that who we are? It's a simple question. Ask that of your friends who may have voted for the current president. Is this us?"

The February 28 bullying session at the White House made clear that Trump and Vance serve Russia and Putin, not the people of the United States.

Discussion

