Pardon ME? A Big Chunk Of Trump Pardons Went To His Connections

Say it isn't so! I can't believe that Lumpy would use his important power of the pardon to reward his own business and political associates! Via ABC News:

The release from prison of reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Wednesday is the latest in a flurry of pardons that President Donald Trump has handed out in recent weeks -- including some to his political and financial supporters.

Beyond the nearly 1,600 "Day 1" pardons and 14 commutations handed out to those charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Trump has, at this point in his second presidency, pardoned or commuted more than 60 individuals according to the Department of Justice Office of the Pardon Attorney and White House officials.

In previous administrations, presidents have typically issued the majority of their pardons in their final weeks in office.

[...] Of Trump's 60 pardons or commutations unrelated to Jan. 6, about one in five of them have gone to those who have some sort of financial or political connection to him.