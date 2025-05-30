Pardon ME? A Big Chunk Of Trump Pardons Went To His Connections

Quelle surprise!
By Susie MadrakMay 30, 2025

Say it isn't so! I can't believe that Lumpy would use his important power of the pardon to reward his own business and political associates! Via ABC News:

The release from prison of reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Wednesday is the latest in a flurry of pardons that President Donald Trump has handed out in recent weeks -- including some to his political and financial supporters.

Beyond the nearly 1,600 "Day 1" pardons and 14 commutations handed out to those charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Trump has, at this point in his second presidency, pardoned or commuted more than 60 individuals according to the Department of Justice Office of the Pardon Attorney and White House officials.

In previous administrations, presidents have typically issued the majority of their pardons in their final weeks in office.

[...] Of Trump's 60 pardons or commutations unrelated to Jan. 6, about one in five of them have gone to those who have some sort of financial or political connection to him.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon