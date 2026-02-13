MPA Cries Foul After Chinese AI Video Generator Flouts Copyright Laws

"After AI video of 'Tom Cruise' fighting 'Brad Pitt' goes viral, the Motion Picture Association denounces 'massive' infringement on Seedance 2.0."
By Ed ScarceFebruary 13, 2026

With AI quality improving exponentially, the Motion Picture Association is worried that people will no longer be able to tell what is real and what is not. And when Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise are fighting over the release of the Epstein files, it might even get harder.

Source: Variety

The Motion Picture Association on Thursday denounced the newest AI video generator, Seedance 2.0, saying it had unleashed a flood of copyright infringement in the day since it became available.

ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, said the model represents a “substantial leap in generation quality” since the previous version. Videos generated by the service – notably one of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt fighting on a rooftop — have gone viral on social media platforms.

“In a single day, the Chinese AI service Seedance 2.0 has engaged in unauthorized use of U.S. copyrighted works on a massive scale,” an MPA spokesperson said in a statement. “By launching a service that operates without meaningful safeguards against infringement, ByteDance is disregarding well-established copyright law that protects the rights of creators and underpins millions of American jobs. ByteDance should immediately cease its infringing activity.”

