Kilmeade: Latest Epstein Files Only Reveals People Trying To Plot Against Trump

As I already discussed here, Fox did not run any live coverage of the Pam Bondi hearing debacle in front of the House Judiciary Committee this week, because they really did not want their audience hearing about Pam Bondi's role in protecting pedophiles. Now they've shifted gears, and instead of just ignoring the hearing, they're completely misrepresenting what happened.

On this Thursday's The Five, while discussing the hearing, they turned to their new trick, which is to just show video footage of the hearing with no sound or context whatsoever in the background with angry looking Democrats so they can pretend Bondi was the victim here, rather than the snotty, aggressive unhinged one at the hearing.

One of the clips they kept showing on a loop was Rep. Becca Balint yelling at Bondi, who, as anyone who watched the exchange knows, had every right to be upset with Bondi and her stonewalling and insults.

And to add insult to injury, while lying about the hearing, cohost Brian Kilmeade decided just blatantly to lie about the latest Epstein file dump and Trump:

KILMEADE: Everything is devolving. The day before you had Todd Lyons and Rodney Scott, they just were being screamed at the entire time. I'd just like to ask everybody in the room, what is your job? I mean, is your job to solicit answers? Is your job to make progress? Are you looking to learn something? Or are you just looking to raise money? Because, okay, we're playing the clips because it's so out of control and embarrassing. (Note: They didn't play the clips. They showed clips with no sound.) And the thing is, for the most part, you know, you had Todd Lyons and Rodney Scott kind of sit back and take lot of incoming that was totally unworthy because a lot of that wasn't their policies at all. They were being yelled at for ICE, and they were mischaracterizing what ICE was doing for another time. But here in Pam Bondi, they're talking about the Epstein files. Let's be honest, the Epstein files have totally blown up in the Democrats' face. Two insincere lawmakers, Ro Khanna and Tom Massey, who sat on it for four years, had no interest when Joe Biden was president or when Donald Trump was president the first time; now, all of a sudden, they have to do it for the survivors. No one's talking about the survivors now. They're trying to see if they can get Donald Trump. And the only thing that came out of the last million pages was people trying to plot and plan against Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump talking to the sheriff, thanking them for going after Epstein, putting him away, charging him, and want to say horrible things about Maxwell. So that's why people are up in arms, because every day someone like Peter Attia, or the founder of LinkedIn, or somebody else is caught over there saying something that they said didn't happen, it turns up it's in the Epstein file. So the whole thing is blown up in the Democrats' face. And they want Pam Bondi. Pam Bondi's not going anywhere. You can yell at her all you want.

Sorry Brian, but as CNN reported:

President Donald Trump is mentioned more than 1,000 times in the 3 million Jeffrey Epstein documents released Friday, after the president initially resisted the effort. While some of the references are benign, others include newly disclosed unverified sexual assault claims against Trump as well as fresh details about how some of Epstein’s victims described their interactions with the future president. Most notably, the newly released documents contain a list of unverified assault allegations against Trump compiled by FBI officials last year. There are also FBI notes about a woman who accused Trump in a lawsuit of raping her when she was 13, and an FBI interview with one of Epstein’s victims who stated that Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell once “presented her” to Trump at a party.

These people are shameless liars and evil.