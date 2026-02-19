DoJ Removed Files In Which Trump Was Accused Of Rape, Epstein Data Shows

Last week, I wrote about how investigative reporter Roger Sollenberger tracked down an FBI interview in the Epstein files with a woman who said Donald Trump sexually assaulted her when she was barely a teenager.

Sollenberger has since found DOJ records showing that the FBI did not just interview this woman once. He says the FBI interviewed this woman — who claimed that Trump forced her to give him oral sex when she was in her early teens, then punched her in the head after she bit his penis and kicked her out — at least four times.

But the DOJ’s file associated with those records has apparently been removed.

His initial report also raised questions about files associated with the victim’s case number — 3501.045 — that do not appear to be in the Epstein database. The record is incomplete.

So he searched for the victim’s case in an AI-powered database (epstein-data.com) of files that have been downloaded at some point from the DOJ’s public released data. A newly-discovered document showed that the FBI conducted not one but four interviews with this victim. The four interviews took place in the summer of 2019. Here’s a screenshot of the records.

"The only reason the public can see that screenshot today is because in late January, this Epstein database document happened to get saved in the Wayback Machine, a webpage archiving service," he wrote.

Here's that link.

This was information shared with Ghislaine Maxwell's defense team, as required by law. The Trump-Epstein accuser’s allegations cover roughly 1983-1985; Maxwell reportedly joined Epstein’s inner circle years later.

On Feb. 27, Bondi went on Fox News to say she and Patel had just been “surprised” to learn the FBI had “thousands of pages” of evidence in the Epstein case that they hadn’t turned over to her. She sent a letter to Patel, ordering him to get to the bottom of it, and to deliver a report about his findings in two weeks. No one has seen it.

The very next day, however, the DOJ returned to Trump troves of sensitive government documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago upon leaving office in 2021.

(Maybe the files Trump took weren't just about national security, huh?)

Sollenberger said the timeline means she spoke to the FBI two days before her first interview had even been entered into her case file, and three days before Epstein was found dead in his prison cell. The fourth interview, on Oct. 16, is the only one not accompanied by interview notes in the Maxwell evidence record.